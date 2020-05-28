Mumbai

PMLA court sends Wadhawan brothers to judicial custody till June 11

Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), were produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, which sent the brothers to judicial custody till June 11.

The Wadhawan brothers were arrested by the ED in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case on May 14, after a single judge bench of the Bombay High Court refused to grant them anticipatory bail saying their custodial interrogation was needed.

ED officials told the special PMLA court that case involved examination of voluminous documents which needed to be put forth before the accused to understand the intricacies of the fraud, and also informed the court that the Wadhawans were not cooperating with the investigations.

The Wadhawan brothers have been accused of paying a kickback of ₹600 crore to Rana Kapoor, former managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank, in the form of a loan to a firm DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd. floated by Mr. Kapoor in the name of his daughter by showing overvalued properties as mortgages. Yes Bank in turn had invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures in DHFL which has not been redeemed till date.

ED had presented the case details before the HC which had rejected their anticipatory bail and noted that the Wadhawans had entered into a “deep rooted conspiracy” with Mr. Kapoor and his family members.

The high court had observed that only the Wadhawans could throw light on the financial transaction, and the conspiracy could be cracked only through their interrogation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 12:28:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/pmla-court-sends-wadhawan-brothers-to-judicial-custody-till-june-11/article31690896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY