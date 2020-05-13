PMC orders Thyrocare not to test swab samples

Citing delays and discrepancies in COVID-19 test reports, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed a private lab not to take swab samples from residents within PMC limits until further notice.

PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh issued the order in a letter addressed to the director of Thyrocare lab in Turbhe on May 9. The letter said though the lab was part of the Indian Council for Medical Research’s authorised list of labs, there were two cases within PMC limits of patients whom the lab had declared positive for COVID-19, turning negative. The letter said in many cases, there has been a delay of over 72 hours in receiving test reports.

The missive said, “Residents have had to face a lot of agony, which is unacceptable amid a pandemic. We direct you not to collect COVID-19 swabs within PMC limits from May 10.”

Dr. Caesar Sengupta, vice-president, operations, Thyrocare, said he had no clue which patients were being referred to in the letter. He said, “We have not received any order from the PMC seeking an inquiry till date. Our turnaround time (TAT) has been well within expected TAT. The letter says patients who tested positive at our lab tested negative later. It is possible that a positive person could test negative after a few days.”

Dr. Sengupta said despite repeated attempts, his team was unable to reach Mr. Deshmukh’s office. He said they finally sent an email to Mr. Deshmukh stating the chances of cases turning negative naturally and seeking details of the specific cases. The team also sent the TAT of the samples tested at the lab. Dr. Sengupta said the team mentioned in the email its willingness to take corrective action if needed. The PMC Commissioner responded to the email on Tuesday and called the Thyrocare team for a meeting on Thursday.