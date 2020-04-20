PMC launches ‘farmer at your doorstep’

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started Shetkari aaplya daari (Farmer at your doorstep), a scheme to facilitate residents to buy vegetables and fruits and to help farmers during the lockdown.

“Farmers’ produce getting spoilt as some APMC markets have shut and others are working with restrictions. If this had continued, many would have been on the verge of ending their lives. Hence, we planned a strategy to let farmers sell their supplies directly to the residents,” Jamir Lengarekar, deputy commissioner, PMC, said. His team coordinates with housing societies that wish to order produce.

The scheme, started by PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, is helping farmers from Pune, Sangli, Satara and Nashik provide residents of Panvel, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Kamothe fresh farm supplies.

Ravindra Shelke, a farmer from Sinnar in Nashik, said, “I had lost vegetables worth ₹3.5 lakh during the lockdown. I was distraught until I received a message on a WhatsApp group one day regarding the PMC scheme. Since then I have been regularly visiting societies to sell my supplies. I am earning at least 20% profit. Earlier, the middlemen would not let me sell my supplies at the rate I wanted.”

The PMC has launched an app called Panvel NULM CLC for societies to register their requirements. Those interested can also get in touch with Mr. Lengarekar on 9404242823.