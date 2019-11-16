PMC Bank investigation: EOW gets Human Rights Commission notice

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission recently issued a notice to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police to file a status report on the investigation into the alleged fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Advocate Aditya Mishra was representing depositors of the PMC Bank, who have suffered because of the Reserve Bank of India’s withdrawal curbs, before the Human Rights Commission. He said the depositors are innocent people are suffering and some have even lost their lives. He called it a serious human rights issue that demands the commission’s attention.

The plea said, “The EOW registered a case against HDIL directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan and some PMC officials for causing losses of ₹4355.43 crore. Former PMC managing director Joy Thomas and another accused Waryam Singh are in jail.”

He urged the commission to call for the investigation reports to know what steps the authorities had taken to ease the problems. The matter will be heard on November 21.