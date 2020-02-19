PMC Bank depositors to go on fast unto death

The depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank on Tuesday announced that they would start a fast-unto-death on March 2 if they do not get their money back.

Thousands of depositors, who have been facing severe difficulties after the bank’s collapse, have been protesting and trying to meet officials since September 2019.

On Tuesday, a six-member delegation representing the depositors met Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule to request her to raise the issue with the Central government.

Anita Lohiya, a depositor who was part of the delegation, said they asked Ms. Sule to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Reserve Bank of India governor Shashikanta Das. “She has said she would try to arrange a meeting with both of them. Since the restrictions on the bank are about to end next month, we requested her to recommend that the restrictions not be extended. If the authorities don’t give clear signs, we have no option but to go on a fast unto death,” Ms. Lohiya said.

A group of depositors on Tuesday also visited the bank's head office in Bhandup to meet Jay Bhagwan Boria, the RBI-appointed administrator, but said Mr. Boria did not provide a satisfactory reply to their queries.

Vidya Merwade, another depositor, said PMC account-holders are facing a lot of stress due to their money being stuck. “The death toll of PMC depositors has reached 23. It could be someone from our family next time. We just want our money back and punishment for the culprits. Even if they cannot pay us our money till March, we want the RBI governor or the Central government to give a satisfactory reply on the issue. If any protester dies, the government, RBI and PMC Bank will be responsible for it,” Ms. Merwade said.