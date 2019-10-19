Mumbai

PMC Bank depositors hold protest outside RBI headquarters

Depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) display placards during a protest over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s curb on the bank, outside RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) display placards during a protest over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s curb on the bank, outside RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Nobody has so far been detained, a police official said

Depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank held a protest outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in south Mumbai on Saturday.

The depositors gathered outside the RBI around 11.45 a.m. and held protests by showing placards and chanting slogans against PMC Bank and the RBI, a police official said.

Police were deployed to avert any untoward incident, he said, adding that nobody has so far been detained or taken into custody.

After an alleged ₹4,355 crore scam came to light at the PMC Bank, the RBI initially capped withdrawals at ₹1,000 in view of liquidity crisis, and later hiked it to ₹40,000 in three moves.

The depositors have been protesting to get their money back.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 3:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/pmc-bank-depositors-hold-protest-outside-rbi-headquarters/article29743229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY