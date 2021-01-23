Mumbai

PM pays tributes to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a strong votary of Hindutva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 said he was unwavering in upholding his ideals.

Born in 1926, Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena, a party wedded to the “Marathi manoos” cause, and later, to Hindu nationalism.

“Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

