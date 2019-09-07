Infra projects in next 5 years will benefit Mumbai, other cities, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the speed and scale at which infrastructure projects were being executed were never seen before.

“In the next five years, we will be spending ₹100 lakh crore on infrastructure projects, which will benefit Mumbai and other cities as well,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that Indian cities needed to become “21st Century cities” as the country grew to become a $5 trillion economy.

“Who could have imagined that long-pending projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link would see the light of day?,” he said.

Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for three Metro projects in the city, as well as the proposed Metro Bhavan, which will serve as the command centre for all Metro corridors in the city.

The three metro lines, Metro Line 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk, Mira Road), Metro Line 11 (Wadala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Metro Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja) had received approval from the State Cabinet last month. The 32-storey Metro Bhavan is proposed to come up at Aarey Milk Colony.