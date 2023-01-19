PM Modi inaugurates two new Mumbai Metro lines, launches other development projects

January 19, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two new Mumbai Metro lines, line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West D.N. Nagar) and line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), worth ₹12,600 crore at a programme at the BKC grounds in the financial capital.

He also laid foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and also launched the PM-SVANidhi Yojana in Mumbai. “Our aim is to provide better amenities to intercity as well as intra-city passengers traveling through CSMT. This station will also be a part of a multi-modal connectivity hub which will have a bus, taxi, and auto will be available under one roof,” PM Modi said.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated 20 “Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana” clinics, and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals- a 360-bed Bhandup multi-speciality municipal hospital, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon (West), and a 152-bed maternity home in Oshiwara.

The Prime Minister said that development in Mumbai and Maharashtra is happening due to ‘Double Engine’ government. “The ‘double engine’ sarkar is working effectively for the welfare of the people and today the country has a futuristic approach,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that several cities across the country are going to power the growth story of India. “Therefore, making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government,” he said.

“First time after independence, India has been dreaming big and is daring to fulfill those dreams. There is a lot of hope and so much positivity about India across the world,” PM Modi said. “Today, everyone feels that India is doing something essential for rapid development and prosperity. Today, India is full of unprecedented confidence. With inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sense of ‘swaraj’ and ‘suraaj’ reflects on double-engine government of today’s India,” he added.

“We have seen the time when the money for the poor’s welfare used to fall prey to corruption. There was no sensitivity regarding tax received from the taxpayers. Crores of citizens had to bear its loss,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “In the last 8 years, we have changed this approach. Today, India is spending on its physical and social infrastructure with futuristic thinking and modern approach in mind.”

He said that at a time when world’s biggest economies are in turmoil, India continues to provide free rations to 80 crore Indians. “Amid the global slowdown too, India continues to invest in infrastructure which shows its commitment towards being a developed nation,” Mr. Modi said.

Speaking from the BKC Grounds, Maharashtra CM Eknath and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis alleged that no major development works were taken in previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, but the current government is undertaking development projects, including concretisation project worth ₹6,100 crore for around 400 km of roads and sewage treatment plants in Mumbai.

Seven sewage treatment plants across the city will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore.