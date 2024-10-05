PM Modi to inaugurate new Mumbai Metro line, infra projects worth over ₹50,000 crore in Maharashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various infrastructure projects worth over ₹50,000 crore in Maharashtra on Saturday (October 5, 2024). The project includes the first phase of BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line-3, worth around ₹14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

He will also inaugurate five solar parks in Maharashtra’s Washim with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra. He will also disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about ₹20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers, said the Prime Minister’s office in a press statement.

On his one-day visit to the State, he will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about ₹2,000 crore, including 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore.

In Thane, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project at the cost of around ₹12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations. Moreover, he will lay the foundation stone of Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane worth around ₹3,310 crore.

Foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around ₹2,550 crore will also be laid including foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation that will be constructed at a cost of around ₹700 crore.

