Pleas seek central agency probe into Param Bir’s allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai

24 March 2021 04:17 IST

File FIRs against Vaze, Deshmukh, says a petition

A petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On March 20, Mr. Singh, now the Director General of Police (Home Guard) wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray disclosing the modus operandi for collection of ₹100 crore monthly using corrupt methods, planned by Mr. Deshmukh.

A criminal petition filed by advocate Jaishri Patil, said, “The Home Minister has been instructing police officers to carry out official assignments and collection schemes including financial transactions as per his instructions based on his expectations and targets to collect money. These corrupt malpractices have been brought to notice by Mr. Singh.”

Therefore, the court seeks a direction to the CBI, ED or any independent agency to conduct unbiased and fair investigation into Mr. Deshmukh’s malpractices. The plea also seeks direction to the police to secure the CCTV footage of the locations and dates mentioned by Mr. Singh in his letter.

According to the petition, Mr. Singh in the letter wrote: “Mr. Deshmukh told Mr. Vaze that he had a target to accumulate ₹100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, Mr. Deshmukh told Mr. Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of ₹2-3 lakhs each was collected from them, a monthly collection of ₹40-50 crores were achievable. Mr. Deshmukh added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources.”

Another plea filed before the court by Hemant Patil also seeks directions for an independent agency under the supervision of the court to investigate the matter, and for an FIR to be filed against Mr. Vaze. It also seeks registration of an FIR against Mr. Deshmukh under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law, with an intent to cause injury to any person) of the Indian Penal Code.