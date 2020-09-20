Plea to reopen gyms, fitness centres in Maharashtra

Association of gym owners says trainers are facing unemployment due to lockdown restrictions

An association of owners of gyms and fitness centres in the country has appealed to the governments in States like Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand to give the go-ahead to resume operations.

According to IndiaActive, gym owners have faced 100% loss in the past six months owing to lockdown restrictions. The owners said they are willing to follow all standard operating procedures if the governments allow gyms to reopen and prevent further loss of revenue.

‘Provide GST exemption’

Nikhil Kakkar, COO of Gold’s Gym and treasurer of IndiaActive, said, “The COVID-19-induced lockdown has affected several industries along with the fitness industry. We request the government to give a Goods and Services Tax exemption on membership as to fight against COVID-19, one needs to have strong immunity and that can happen by staying active and fit. This is possible under the supervision of fitness experts at gyms.”

Mr. Kakkar said every gym on an average supports 20 employees and their families. “Lakhs of families are suffering due to the closure of gyms. Hence, the governments should motivate people to go back to gyms and allow us to reopen gyms at the earliest,” he said.

Vikas Jain, managing director of Anytime Fitness and general secretary of IndiaActive, said many people are facing unemployment due to lockdown restrictions in major States like Maharashtra, which houses several branches of leading fitness centres. “Even during the lockdown, all gym owners have to pay property rent, taxes, salaries, and electricity bills. Many gyms have shut shop and the remaining have drained their capital. Even paying minimum salary to trainers has become a distant dream,” he said.

The association said in places like Delhi, where gyms have reopened, steps recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs such as repositioning of machines to maintain physical distancing, limiting workout time, sanitisation of facilities after every session and capping the number of participants in each session have been carried out. An average of 35-40% members have started returning in gyms that have resumed operations, the association said.

Unorganised industry

Since the fitness industry is large and also unorganised and fragmented, IndiaActive aims to build a structured community with a focus on addressing immediate and long-term problems. The association comprises representatives of fitness brands like Gold’s Gym, Multifit, Anytime Fitness, UFC Gym, Snap fitness and Nittro.