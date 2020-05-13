Mumbai

Plea seeking door-to-door COVID-19 test dismissed

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A.A. Sayed of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea urging the State to conduct door-to-door testing to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by social activist Anil Galgali which sought mass testing, citing examples of Bhilwara in Rajasthan and Worli Koliwada in Mumbai.

The State, however, opposed the litigation and said it was impossible to replicate the Bhilwara model considering the city’s population. The Bench appreciated the petitioner’s approach but agreed that it was practically impossible to carry it out.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 1:18:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/plea-seeking-door-to-door-covid-19-test-dismissed/article31569738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY