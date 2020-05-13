Plea seeking door-to-door COVID-19 test dismissed

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A.A. Sayed of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea urging the State to conduct door-to-door testing to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by social activist Anil Galgali which sought mass testing, citing examples of Bhilwara in Rajasthan and Worli Koliwada in Mumbai.

The State, however, opposed the litigation and said it was impossible to replicate the Bhilwara model considering the city’s population. The Bench appreciated the petitioner’s approach but agreed that it was practically impossible to carry it out.