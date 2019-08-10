Plea in Palghar: honour tribal freedom fighters

Tribals in Palghar district demanded that freedom fighters from their community be honoured by mentioning their legacies in history books, on World Indigenous Day. The community members also sought access to English medium government schools and better schemes to fight malnutrition among children.

The tribals organised rallies across the district to spread awareness of their rights. Dressed in festive clothes, they paid tribute to the tribal freedom fighters and raised slogans stating that tribals are not animals but humans who deserve equal rights and opportunities.

Ganesh Umbarsade, district secretary of Shramajeevi Sanghatna, an NGO that works for tribal rights, said that the southern part of Palghar district was undergoing rapid urbanisation and posing a threat to the tribal community.

He said, “Adivasi Day and August Kranti Day fall on the same day. However, the tragedy of our community is that the contribution of freedom fighters like Birsa Munda, Raghuji Bhangra, Nagya Katkari, Jankaari Bai, and Tanya Mama have not received recognition. The government should include their contribution in the history books.”

According to the tribals, recognising the efforts taken by these freedom fighters will spread awareness of the contribution of the tribal population in the country and help strengthen their identity.

The tribals also demanded that the government start English medium schools in the district for the benefit of the tribal population. Vijaya Jadhav, a resident of Benepada in Vasai, said, “We cannot afford to send our children to private English medium schools. The Zilla Parishad schools in the district are all on the verge of shutting down due to less number of students. In spite of going to school, our children don’t get good jobs just because they have studied in Marathi medium schools. Education is integral to the development of our community and English medium government schools will be a step forward in that direction.”

Addressing participants of the Vasai-Virar rally, Sneha Dubey Pandit from Shramajeevi Sanghatna said the district has been reeling under acute water shortage and malnutrition for decades. She said, “The government needs to take drastic steps to facilitate the eradication of malnutrition in the region. While the water from the dams in these tribal areas goes to the city, these areas continue to stay parched. Supplying clean drinking water and hygienic food to the tribal population will go a long way in helping the community thrive.”