Plea in HC seeks suspension of Kangana’s Twitter account

Petition says step necessary to stop spread of hatred

A fresh petition has been filed at the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to permanently suspend the Twitter account of actor Kangana Ranaut, just as her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was deactivated this year, to stop the spread of hatred and disharmony in the country.

The criminal petition, filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, said on April 15, Ms. Chandel tweeted: “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead.. f**k the history they call us nazis who cares, life is more important than fake image.” The plea added, “Due to immense outrage, the social media giant Twitter after receiving unaccountable and numerous complaints and reports against Ms. Chandel took strict action and suspended her verified account in a day.”

“On April 18, Ms. Ranaut supported her sister and put out a short video on various social media platforms, including the Instagram account of Ms. Chandel, and called a sect of Muslims (Jamati) terrorists and further made defamatory and derogatory statements against the Muslim community. She further made unacceptable statements about Jamati Muslims in the video, wherein she took names of several ministers and said in Hindi that you can’t call a terrorist a terrorist..?” the petition stated.

The plea has attached copies of several tweets put out by Ms. Ranaut and urged the court to issue appropriate orders directing Twitter Inc. to permanently suspend/deactivate Ms. Ranaut’s Twitter account in order to stop the spread of hatred and disharmony.