Plea in HC seeks disclosure of COVID-19 patients’ names

Mumbai

10 July 2020 23:43 IST

Why do you want to know their identity, court asks

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra and Union governments to reply to a plea seeking the disclosure of names of all persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, the judges cautioned that “privacy rights are involved”.

A Division Bench of Justices A.A. Sayed and M.S. Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a law student, Vaishnavi Gholave, and Mahesh Gadekar, an agriculturist, through advocate Vinod Sangvikar seeking disclosure of names of coronavirus-infected patients to save other people from being infected.

The PIL mentioned that according to the “National Guidelines for Ethics Committees Reviewing Biomedical & Health Research during the COVID-19 pandemic in the months of April 2020 by the Indian Council for Medical Research on Privacy Confidentiality, information related to COVID-19 infection may be highly sensitive in nature with a lot of scope for stigmatisation, discrimination, violence, etc.”

Advertising

Advertising

The PIL said maintaining confidentiality of research related data and its publication is important to protect the privacy of individuals and avoid any discrimination against them.

The PIL also stated that “people have a right to protect health, and doctors can disclose information in the public interest to protect individuals or society from risks of serious harm and that patient confidentiality is not absolute.”

The PIL sought an order from the court to the authorities concerned to “evolve a special system/management to declare the names of the suspected and infected people from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19”.

The court said, “Authorities declare a particular place or a building as a containment zone after someone tests positive in order to make people aware so that they do not go there. Is that not enough? Why do you want to know the identity of persons who test positive for COVID-19, this involves their right to privacy?”. The court then posted the matter for hearing on July 24.