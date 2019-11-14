Plaster peels off at Dadar’s Tilak Bridge

A portion of the plaster of Tilak Bridge in Dadar fell on Wednesday afternoon, leading to concerns among commuters. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was no reason to panic. The incident comes in the wake of the plaster peeling off the Princess Street flyover on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, some of the plaster peeled off near the police quarters in Dadar (East). “Around 3 p.m., we saw some pieces of the bridge falling. But luckily, no one was hurt,” said a shopkeeper, whose store is adjacent to the bridge.

Matunga police went to the spot and civic employees were called in. Repair work has begun. “It was a minor incident and no one was injured. Also, there was no traffic diversion. Only the outer plaster of a small part of the bridge had fallen, with no damage to the internal structure,” a police official said.

A BMC official said the repair work was expected to be complete by Thursday morning. “It mostly happened due to corrosion, the bridge being an old construction. The repair is not much, but due to the traffic, we will be carrying on with the work through the night,” he said.

Asked about the repair and reconstruction work for the rest of the bridge, he said a proposal was awaiting sanction. A senior officer from BMC’s Bridges Department said, “Just the plaster had peeled off. As found in the structural audit, this bridge is already due for major repairs. We are waiting for the municipal commissioner’s sanction and work can start immediately.”