Piramal Swasthya partners with Rockefeller for infant, maternal health

Piramal Swasthya has joined hands with Rockefeller Foundation for interventions in infant and maternal health in 25 districts of seven States including Maharashtra.

The joint venture announced recently has two aspects: develop and test approaches on mobile communication, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, and assess information on community health needs.

Dr. Swati Piramal, vice-chairperson, Piramal group and director of Piramal Swasthya, said the group had worked to transform districts across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand. “We realised that if we want to transform the districts in a sustainable way and end preventable deaths of expecting mothers, we need to look at global foundations and collaborate with them,” said Dr. Piramal. The aim of teaming up with Rockefeller Foundation was to harness artificial intelligence, she said.

The project will involve creating a team of volunteers to reach out to various districts, training and educating midwives, community health workers and nurses about the risks of pregnancy, detecting problems at an early stage, and helping healthcare workers make informed decisions.

Piramal Swasthya’s Chief Executive Vishal Phanse said they have aimed at a deadline of 2020 to reach out to all the districts. “But our partnership is long-term,” he said.

The project draws inspiration from a pilot carried out in Araku Valley that recorded dramatic changes in the maternal mortality rate after a few years of implementation. The Rockefeller Foundation’s Senior Vice President (Health), Dr. Naveen A. Rao, said nearly 2,800 children and 100 mothers die in India every day, and most of these deaths are preventable. “If a midwife is taking care of 30 to 40 families and there are eight pregnancies she has to look after, in most cases, she has no idea as to which of these pregnancies show any symptoms of risk, or if a newborn is malnourished or how important vaccination is,” said Dr. Rao. The venture plans to offer them insights through digital technology as well, he said.