PIL urges HC to direct doctors to call off strike

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed at the Bombay High Court on Wednesday has urged the court to direct the 4,500 doctors to call off their strike in all government medical colleges and hospitals in the State and resume work.

In the plea, social activist Afak Mandaviya made a mention of the PILs concerning striking doctors filed by him in 2012 and 2013. The plea says the court had given a direction to the State to take remedial steps to resolve the controversy and take measures to set up a grievance redressal cell for resident doctors.

He said in July 2009, the members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors had gone on strike demanding higher stipend, better living conditions and increased security. Mr. Mandaviya said patients were turned away and “authorities have completely failed in their duty to perform their functions in accordance with law and against humanitarian norms”.

The plea mentions that in the PILs filed in 2015 and 2016, the High Court had reconstituted a grievance redressal committee headed by a retired High Court judge for striking doctors.

The plea will be heard by a Division Bench of the court on Friday.

