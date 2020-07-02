PIL seeks stay on electricity bill payment

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a stay on the payment of electricity bill of June.
The PIL, filed by a businessman Ravindra Desai (49), sought a direction from the court to power companies like Adani Power and Tata Power, along with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce the electricity bill of June and to formulate a strategy to avoid excess electricity bill in future, in light of the lockdown.
The PIL said, “If no strategy has been formulated to reduce the excess electricity bill, it will result in unrest among citizens of Maharashtra and deterioration of health of general public as they are confined to home, abiding by the lockdown rules.”
The PIL, filed through advocate Vishal Saxena, also sought waiving of late payment charges of the electricity bill of June.
