PIL seeks mandatory use of A4 size paper, printed on both sides, in court

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to make the use of A4 size paper, printed on both sides, mandatory for all pleadings and supporting documents in court.

The PIL filed by advocate Sujay Joshi from Pune, through advocate Ajinkya Udane, urges the court to take judicial notice of its space crunch to store documents, records and files. “This court also initiated the process of scanning and digitisation of records of high court and district and subordinate courts in Maharashtra,” the PIL said.

The PIL mentioned the profile of the HC in the annual report of 2018-2019 published by the Supreme Court that using A4 size paper would in the long term reduce issues relating to storage and digitisation.

The PIL said using A4 size paper would be environment-friendly and relied upon Article 48 A (protection and improvement of environment and safeguarding of forests and wild life) and Article 51A(g) (it shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment) of the Constitution.

The PIL said the Supreme Court on March 5 made a ruling regarding the use of A4 size paper, and the High Courts of Tripura and Kerala have also issued directions to encourage the use of A4 size paper.