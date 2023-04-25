ADVERTISEMENT

PIL seeks criminal action against Shinde, Fadnavis in Kharghar sunstroke tragedy

April 25, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The PIL was filed by advocate Shaila Kanthe through advocate Nitin Satpute on April 24 seeking a probe by the CBI in the deaths and hospitalisation

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the media regarding the deaths and hospitalisation of people after suffering from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar, on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking criminal action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and social worker Dattatreya Dharmadhikari, holding them responsible for the death of 14 people in Kharghar on April 16 due to heatstroke.

Also read: Maharashtra heat-stroke deaths | As toll rises, Oppn spars with Shinde-Fadnavis govt.

The PIL was filed by advocate Shaila Kanthe, 45, through advocate Nitin Satpute on April 24 seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the deaths and hospitalisation.

On April 20, Ms. Kanthe had lodged a complaint with the Director-General of Information and Public Relations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 16, around 21 lakh Shrisa-dasya, followers of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was felicitated in the ceremony, were present from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Around 650 of the attendees reported complications due to heatstroke and at least 60 of them were taken to a nearby hospital. As on April 20, 14 persons died from sunstroke and dehydration.

Also read: Navi Mumbai where people died due to sunstroke has no IMD observatory

The recent one being a 34-year-old woman, Swati Vaidya, from Virar. Some of the post- mortem reports revealed that they had not eaten anything and consumed very little or no water for at least seven hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US