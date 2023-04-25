PIL seeks criminal action against Shinde, Fadnavis in Kharghar sunstroke tragedy

April 25, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking criminal action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and social worker Dattatreya Dharmadhikari, holding them responsible for the death of 14 people in Kharghar on April 16 due to heatstroke.

The PIL was filed by advocate Shaila Kanthe, 45, through advocate Nitin Satpute on April 24 seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the deaths and hospitalisation.

On April 20, Ms. Kanthe had lodged a complaint with the Director-General of Information and Public Relations.

On April 16, around 21 lakh Shrisa-dasya, followers of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was felicitated in the ceremony, were present from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Around 650 of the attendees reported complications due to heatstroke and at least 60 of them were taken to a nearby hospital. As on April 20, 14 persons died from sunstroke and dehydration.

The recent one being a 34-year-old woman, Swati Vaidya, from Virar. Some of the post- mortem reports revealed that they had not eaten anything and consumed very little or no water for at least seven hours.