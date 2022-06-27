PIL petition seeks direction from Bombay High Court for Eknath Shinde, others to return

It seeks appropriate action against Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other Ministers for omission of duties towards the citizens.

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed at the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking appropriate action against Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other Ministers for omission of duties towards the citizens.

The petitioners are journalist, lawyers and students — Utpal Chandawar, Abhijeet Ghule-Patil, Neelima Vartak, Hemant Karnik, Manali Gupte, Medha Kulkarni and Madhavi Kulkarni

The petition states, “Citizen’s public rights are getting ignored due to the current political turmoil that is taking place in Maharashtra. It is causing public nuisance to the citizens as the Ministers of Maharashtra are neglecting their duties towards the citizens who have elected them. Instead of working for the community, the Ministers are aiming at securing personal gains by instigating internal disorder within the governance of the State.”

It says that the rebel Ministers have ignored Article 38 of the Indian Constitution that reads, “The State shall strive to promote the welfare of the people by securing and protecting as effectively as it may a social order in which justice, social, economic and political, shall inform all the institutions of the national life.”

The plea filed by advocate Ajinkya Udane contends that it is the duty and responsibility of each elected/appointed Member of the Legislative Assembly or Member of Parliament to not disturb or create nuisance in constitutional governance for their public gain or ego.

The PIL petition urges the court for a direction to all the Ministers on unofficial leave to return to Maharashtra and assume their duties.