PIL in HC seeks SOP from Maharashtra Govt on tackling lumpy skin disease

As per the PIL, farmers would require economic support from the government as they are facing hardships due to recent heavy rains and now their livestock was under threat from lumpy skin disease

PTI Mumbai
October 10, 2022 18:41 IST

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Justice S.V. Gangapurwala this week.  | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

A public interest litigation was filed on October 10 in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to tackle rising cases of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The petition filed by Swambhiman Shetkari Sangh founder Raju Shetti claimed lumpy skin disease was on the rise but the State Government was not doing anything except issuing circulars on the issue.

Also Read
Explained | What is lumpy skin disease in cattle? Does it affect milk we consume?

The plea said the government ought to take steps under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.

As per the PIL, farmers would require economic support from the government as they are facing hardships due to recent heavy rains and now their livestock was under threat from lumpy skin disease.

Mr. Shetti's PIL sought mass vaccination of cattle to control the spread of lumpy skin disease and compensation of ₹1.5 lakh per head of cattle dead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before a division bench headed by Justice S.V. Gangapurwala this week.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app