PIL for SIT or CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Bombay High Court will, on Wednesday, hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sameet Thakkar, 32, a businessman from Nagpur, has sought a direction for a free, fair and impartial investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The PIL claims the case involved high profile people with political and underworld connections. Crucial and material evidence was being compromised with each passing day. “The Maharashtra government and Mumbai police are occupied with handling issues relating to the global pandemic. Hence it would be appropriate to transfer the investigation to some other agency in the interest of all.”

The PIL says there is a deliberate attempt to delay the investigation. “It has been more than 40 days, but not a single crucial witness has been summoned by the police.”

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice A.S. Gadkari will hear the matter on Wednesday.