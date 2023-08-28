HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PIL filed before Bombay HC challenges a paragraph in anti-defection law 

‘Split and merger’ defections further alienate the public from the process of elections; taxpayers’ money is spent without any accountability, plea says, citing split in the Shiv Sena to explain the consequences of group defections

August 28, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
The PIL before the Bombay High Court mentions the recent change of political power and split in the Shiv Sena party to explain the consequences of group defections. File

The PIL before the Bombay High Court mentions the recent change of political power and split in the Shiv Sena party to explain the consequences of group defections. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

A plea has been filed before the Bombay High Court challenging a paragraph in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India on the defection law.

ALSO READ
The anti-defection law is facing convulsions

Meenakshi Menon, founder-trustee of Vanshakti, a Mumbai-based environmental NGO filed a public interest litigation (PIL) urging the court to declare a paragraph providing for “split and merger” of political parties in the Tenth Schedule as ultra vires.

Also Read | Does the anti-defection law need changes?

“Defections in the forms of split and merger under paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule is leading to further alienation of the general public to the process of elections itself wherein thousands of crores of taxpayers’ money are spent without any accountability,” the PIL states. The PIL mentions the recent change of political power and split in the Shiv Sena party to explain the consequences of group defections.

“The elected representative who is allowed to defect goes to the very root of democracy and is contrary to the basic structure of the Constitution of India laid down by the Supreme Court,” the PIL contends.

The petitioner goes on to say the voter is taken for granted and there is no recourse in law for a voter to take action against a legislator. 

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / judiciary (system of justice) / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.