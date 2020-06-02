Mumbai

PIB lensman passes away

Shridhar Patil, a photographer with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Mumbai, passed away on Monday morning. He was 55.

Patil had been suffering from cancer for the last two years, and was being treated at Tata Memorial Centre. Last fortnight, he tested COVID-19 positive. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

PIB Mumbai held a condolence meet on Monday. Colleagues remembered him as one of PIB’s most sincere employees — hard-working, honest and extremely humble.

“He was an important member of our photo and publicity unit and was always ready to execute whatever work assigned to him. Believe me, his contributions to this office will not be forgotten,” said Manish Desai, Bureau's Director General (west zone).

Patil was a regular at all the events featuring Union Ministers and senior leaders in Mumbai, capturing photographs to accompany PIB press releases.

Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, principal director general, PIB, sent his condolences. Photo journalists from Mumbai-based newspapers and other acquaintances from media have also mourned the demise.

