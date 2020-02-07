Photographer manhandled by police

The Mumbai Police, who have enjoyed a relatively positive image over their handling of the CAA and NRC protests so far, came under fire on Thursday after a video of some personnel assaulting photojournalist Ashish Raje went viral on social media.

Mr. Raje, who works with a city-based tabloid, was near the barricades at the entrance of Mumbai Bagh, where entrants were being screened, when the incident occurred.

“The personnel on duty asked me for my ID card. Since the spot was congested, I stepped a bit forward to let some ladies behind me pass. In the process, I ended up crossing the barricade, which angered the police. They pushed me and pulled my bag. I told them that I was only trying to reach for my ID but they dragged me further beyond and assaulted me,” Mr. Raje said.

A 10-second clip of the incident was circulated on WhatsApp and Twitter, leading to outrage from the media fraternity and other citizens. Additional Commissioner of Police (Central region) Veeresh Prabhu said the matter was being probed.

Later in the day, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “This is an appalling act & I will personally look into the inquiry of this matter. Strict disciplinary action shall be taken against those involved.”