Phishing scam busted; one arrested

Cyber cell team seizes point of sale machines, fingerprint access device, 35 debit cards, 15 swipe machines and ₹1.54 lakh in cash

The Navi Mumbai Police’s cyber cell has busted a phishing gang that operated from Jharkhand.

Roopanjali Barua (72) filed a complaint with the Kharghar police on June 6. She said she had trouble using the Dmart app and called a customer care number she found online. The number belonged to the gang and they transferred ₹1.08 lakh from her account after obtaining her bank account details and OTP number. “The gang’s bank account was traced to Kunjbona in Jharkhand, with transactions of ₹4.5 crore in nine months,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Pravin Patil, said.

A team headed by assistant police inspector Vishal Mane went to Jharkhand and nabbed Sakel Aajam Aayub Ansari (20). The team seized five point of sale (POS) machines, one fingerprint access device, three mobile phones, two registers, 35 debit cards, 15 swipe machines and ₹1.54 lakh in cash. The team said the gang leader, Irshad Ansari (21), is in the custody of the Jharkhand Police in a robbery case. He and three accomplices put up their number online and targeted people.

“Sakel ran a shop in Kunjbona where he converted e-wallet money into cash and kept around 2% as commission. Irshad transferred money to Sakel’s e-wallet or bank account and then took the cash from him,” Mr. Mane said. The team is waiting to get the custody of Irshad from the Jharkhand Police.

The team also nabbed Ajay Verma (44), an accused in another cyber crime, from Devghar in Jharkhand. Mr. Verma cheated another Kharghar resident by posing as a customer care officer from ICICI bank. “Any person looking for a customer care number should go the authentic website,” Mr. Patil said.