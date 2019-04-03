PG medical aspirants, parents stage silent protest against reservation

Aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) approached the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on Tuesday, to express their anxiety over reservations.

Implementation of both the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and reservation together has brought down the number of seats available to postgraduate (PG) students from the general category.

While the DMER said it was simply following the directives of the State government, it agreed to set up a meeting between the aspirants and the General Administration Department.

With admissions closing in less than two months, PG aspirants from the open category and their parents staged a silent protest outside the DMER office in Fort on Tuesday, before meeting the director. They asked the DMER and State CET Cell not to compromise the open category seats.

‘Seats not increased’

Sudha Shenoy, a parent said, “The Centre has not applied the EWS reservation, but the State has, along with reservations for the SEBC. We do not understand the rush for the State to do so. The All India Quota does not include the EWS quota, as the seats were not increased. The State has implemented the quotas without fulfilling the requirement of increasing the seats,” Ms. Shenoy said.

Dr. Anjali Meswani, another parent, said, “While there are fewer open category seats for the most sought-after specialities, more seats are available in the non-clinical branches such as anatomy, pharmacology, pathology, microbiology and preventive medicine, which are non-interactive and less sought-after.”

Students are upset at not getting admission to their preferred colleges despite scoring well. “I have scored a State rank of 77, but I could not get a seat in the city or State for internal medicine. With the same rank, I would have easily got into Sion Hospital until last year. I have now been pushed to Surat. This is injustice,” Neil Prabhu (22), an applicant, said.

Akshaya Sathyamurthy, another PG aspirant, said students with much lower ranks were getting admission in the State under reservation. “This is a depressing situation for the open category aspirants,” she said.

No role to play

The DMER and State CET Cell, meanwhile, have said they have no role to play in the matter and are simply following the two Government Resolutions issued by the State to implement the SEBC and EWS quotas. While private colleges now have 37 out of 469 seats in the State for open category aspirants, government colleges have 233 out of 972 seats. Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, Director, DMER, said, “We have been advised to implement reservation for academics. These resolutions come under the Government Administration Department and Law Department of the State government. Our department does not take these decisions.”

Anand Rayate, Commissioner, State CET Cell, and secretary, Admissions Regulating Authority, said the cell cannot make any changes, as it does not set the policies. Mr. Rayate told The Hindu, “We have communicated to the government that parents and students have issues with the policies on the reservation. Beyond that, we cannot do anything.”

Hearings this week

Parents of the NEET-PG aspirants had moved the Bombay High Court in December 2018 seeking protection of the rights of the open category in the State. While the High Court refused to grant interim relief to the petitioners, the matter will be heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Similarly, on March 25, a group of five aspirants petitioned the HC for a stay on the reservation for EWS. The High Court will hear this matter on Wednesday.