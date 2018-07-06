PETA campaign against killing male chicks, calves

Not for profit: Male animals are considered "worthless" as they cannot produce eggs or milk, and killed.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Wednesday announced it would be taking a new pro-vegan campaign called ‘Save the Boy Child: Try Vegan’ to college campuses in order to inform students of the cruelty inflicted on male chicks and calves in the egg and dairy industries.

The campaign will feature informative posters, leaflet distribution, and a screening of a short video showing how these male animals – deemed “worthless” because of their inability to produce eggs or milk – are discarded and killed, and it will encourage students to go vegan or consume only plant-derived foods.

“Because male babies can’t be used for profit by the cruel egg and dairy industries as their subjugated female counterparts are, they’re typically chucked out like trash or killed,” PETA India CEO Dr. Manilal Valliyate said, while calling on young people to condemn this cruelty and go vegan.

PETA India, whose motto reads, in part, that ‘animals are not ours to eat’, says video footage from several Indian hatcheries reveals that male and other unwanted chicks are commonly killed by being drowned, burned, crushed, suffocated, or even fed to fish while still alive by the egg and meat industries. The video footage of dairy farms that PETA has obtained shows that male calves are abandoned in the streets, left to starve, or sent for slaughter.

“In addition to sparing the lives of many animals each year, people who eat vegan reduce their risk of suffering from heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. And because of the disastrous environmental effects of the meat, egg, and dairy industries, the United Nations has concluded that a global shift towards vegan eating is necessary to combat the worst effects of climate change,” the PETA statement said.