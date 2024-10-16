ADVERTISEMENT

PETA activists demonstrate against Ethiopian Airlines over cruelty against monkeys

Updated - October 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Mumbai

PETA India protests Ethiopian Airlines for transporting monkeys for experiments, urging travellers to join their cause against animal cruelty

Snehal Mutha

PETA India activists demonstrate outside the Ethiopian Airlines Mumbai office in Andheri on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: Snehal Mutha

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India representatives demonstrated outside the Ethiopian Airlines Mumbai office in Andheri on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), intensifying their campaign against the airline over transport of endangered long-tailed macaques (monkeys) for use in experiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the Ethiopian Airlines office complex, the protestors installed a huge effigy of a monkey, wounded, and tormented as symbol of “sufferings” that these speechless animals are put through.

PETA claim thousands of monkeys are flown from Mauritius and Southeast Asia to the U.S. to be experimented on. Despite, and petition, there has been no response from the airline. As per the U.S. federal agencies over 500 monkeys are imported into the U.S. without mandatory health certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Anjana Aggarwal, a Science Policy Advisor at PETA India said, “In 2023, the U.S. also accused them of violating animal law by transporting monkeys and keeping them in poor conditions. Today, science has progressed so much that we don’t have to depend on animals for experiment, non-animal methods like computer simulation models can give desirable results.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As per National Institutes of Health (NIHUS) 95% of drugs experimented on animals are not effective on humans; so why do we need monkeys,” she said.

Urging travellers of Ethiopian Airlines to join their cause, PETA India Co-ordinator Utkarsh Garg said, “We call on the airline to stop this bloody business and get out of it. People, who commute through their airlines should raise voice against them as well.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

ethics / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US