PETA activist, police assaulted in Badlapur

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activist Chetan Sharma sustained severe injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in Badlapur on Monday night.

Mr. Sharma was investigating a lead about an illegal slaughterhouse in the area when he and a police team accompanying him were attacked.

According to Mr. Sharma, he has been following up on the information about illegal slaughterhouses operating in the area for around six months. After several attempts, the Badlapur police finally heeded his words and sent a team with him to look into the matter, he said.

Outnumbered by mob

“When we got to the spot, a mob of 200 to 250 men was waiting for us. We were only 25 to 30 and found ourselves outnumbered,” Mr. Sharma said.

Nirali Koradia, an animal welfare officer who rushed to Mr. Sharma’s aid, said that the accused seemed to be familiar with the police’s methods and had moved the cattle from the slaughterhouse.

“The mob attacked Mr. Sharma and the police with bricks and stones. He was also assaulted with iron rods and became unconscious. The police managed to get him out, but the mob followed them for quite some distance and kept pelting stones and bricks at their vehicles,” she said.

The PETA activist sustained severe injuries to the head in the incident and has been moved to a hospital, the name of which has been withheld for safety reasons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) P.P. Shewale, who was at Badlapur station when the police team and Mr. Sharma were brought there, said, “This is a serious issue and we have filed an FIR in the matter. We are also finding ways to deal with the issue of illegal slaughterhouses.”