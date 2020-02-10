Pet friendly and delicious

Pet-owners have always faced the dilemma of leaving their pet at home as there aren’t many establishments in the city that are welcoming of animals. Everyone knows of Doolally but recently, more restaurants and café’s are letting patrons bring their furry friends along. Here’s a list of places where you can chill with your pets.

The Bagel Shop

Bandra West

A relaxing space to spend time with your friends, The Bagel Shop is known for its East Indian menu and their coffee. The outdoor section of the café is open for you to bring your pets along.

Phone: 26050178

Woodside Inn

Andheri West

Spend a relaxing evening with your pet at the Woodside Inn. The gastropub is pet-friendly from Monday to Friday until 6 p.m. In case your dog or cat is a fussy eater, you can carry pet food for them too.

Phone: 26328963

Leaping Windows

Versova

The Leaping Windows café has a charm of its own apart from the waffles, books and comics. The coffee is a favourite among visitors, but that’s not all. The café is pet-friendly and allows visitors to spend time with their pets outdoors.

Phone: 9769998972

The Burger Brasserie

Lokhandwala

Combine burgers and space to bring your furry friend along, and you get The Burger Brasserie. The tiny restaurant is a quaint location to enjoy a meal alongside your pet.

Phone: 26396724

The Village Shop

Bandra

Pets are allowed in the outdoor area of the restaurant, in addition to being a popular spot amongst visitors for their large selection of tea, rich hot chocolate and the vegan menu. The restaurant also offers food bowls for your pets.

Phone: 26420651

Candy And Green

Breach Candy

Candy and Green is a pet-friendly restaurant located in South Mumbai that has a wide selection of healthy and vegan meals for visitors and is a fun space to bring your pet to.

Phone: 23523413

Lighthouse Cafe

Worli

Lighthouse Café is well known for its pizza. What’s lesser-known, is that the café is pet-friendly as well.

Phone: 9967414148

Autumn Bar and Bistro

Andheri

You can begin your day at Autumn Bistro and Bar with a breakfast of fruits, ham, pancakes and sausages with your pet. They are allowed to be seated in the outdoor section of the restaurant.

Phone: 9152021381

Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments

Powai

This pet-friendly serviced apartment’s hotel in the vicinity of Powai focuses on guests staying for longer durations. A host of on-demand services like a special pet menu, a grooming session with a professional, dog-walker and pet-bedding facilities among othes are also available here.

Phone: 66928888