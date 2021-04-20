People urged to take six-minute walk test to check health status

Mumbai

20 April 2021

District administrations instructed to create awareness; test not advised for citizens with asthma

As Maharashtra battles with the pandemic amid a shortage of oxygen at many places, the State Health Department has advised citizens to check the functioning of lungs by taking a six-minute walk test. District administrations have been directed to create awareness of the test which can be conducted inside house and by those with symptoms of COVID-19.

As per the directions, an individual with novel coronavirus symptoms will have to check their oxygen level by using an oxymeter before taking the test. Then the individual will have to walk for six straight minutes, without a pause, on an even surface with the oxymeter on the finger. After six minutes, if the oxygen level does not go down the individual will be considered healthy.

“There is no need to worry even if the oxygen level dips by 1% or 2%. In this case, this exercise should be carried out twice a day to keep a vigil,” an official said. He added that if the oxygen level drops below 93 or by 3% or the individual suffers from breathlessness then the person is advised to get admitted to hospital.

The test is not advised for those suffering from asthma. Also, the citizens above 60 years can run this test by walking for three minutes instead of six.

Dr. Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, Health Department, in a meeting with district administrations suggested that awareness be created of the test. “It will help detect oxygen deficiency in individuals and may help admit them in hospitals at the right time,” he said.