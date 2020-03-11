Mumbai

People suffer minor injuries

A 18-year-old girl from Wadala who had ingested colours by mistake was rushed to KEM Hospital on Tuesday. Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said eight others were treated for various injuries after Holi celebrations. He said while one man dislocated his shoulder, an inebriated man suffered a fall. Six people were treated at Nair hospital, while 23 were treated at Sion hospital.

JJ Hospital did not get any cases specific to Holi festivities. “Four people suffered head injuries and three suffered fractures, but it cannot be said that all were Holi-related,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 12:21:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/people-suffer-minor-injuries/article31034772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY