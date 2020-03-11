People suffer minor injuries

A 18-year-old girl from Wadala who had ingested colours by mistake was rushed to KEM Hospital on Tuesday. Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said eight others were treated for various injuries after Holi celebrations. He said while one man dislocated his shoulder, an inebriated man suffered a fall. Six people were treated at Nair hospital, while 23 were treated at Sion hospital.

JJ Hospital did not get any cases specific to Holi festivities. “Four people suffered head injuries and three suffered fractures, but it cannot be said that all were Holi-related,” he said.