People must stand together against divisive laws: Raut on Citizenship Act

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the people of the State need to stand together against laws which are aimed at dividing them.

Mr. Raut made the statement while participating in a discussion on the relationship between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The event was jointly organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and the Association for Protection of Civil Rights. Apart from Mr. Raut, retired Bombay High Court Justice B.G. Kolse-Patil and advocate Mihir Desai too attended the discussion.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its loss in the Jharkhand elections, Mr. Raut said the Sena would give many more shocks to the Central government like it did in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra has taught the country to fight against those who try to arouse fear in citizens. A true patriot should not be afraid of such laws. Instead, the people responsible for such laws should be afraid of us. Even though the late Balasaheb Thackeray was known as Hindu Hriday Samrat, he always believed that the country belongs to everyone. There should be regard for laws but law should never invoke fear,” Mr. Raut said.

He also accused the Central government of manipulating the youth and citizens of the country.

“The youths who are protesting have the right to vote and the right to decide about the welfare of the country. Both the country and its freedom are in danger when they are treated as criminals. Neither the United Nations nor Mr. Modi’s friend, U.S. President Donald Trump, is in support of the CAA or the NRC,” he said.

Reverting to the traditional style of the Sena, Mr. Raut said the party is not afraid of laws. “Laws are just on paper. The Sena follows its own laws. On behalf of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, I would like to tell the people that we are with them,” Mr. Raut said.

Slamming the government’s claim that the NPR and NRC were not connected, Mr. Desai said the decision to implement NRC was taken in 2003, but it was necessary to form the NPR before that.

“Those who have been excluded in the NPR can appeal and get included and only after this will the final NRC be put together. If they just want to make a population register, they can do it during the 2021 census. A different register only means that they want to kick people out of the country,” he said.