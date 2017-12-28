Pending work on NH8 to resume on January 11

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the much-delayed work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway (NH8) on January 11.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has completed a feasibility study on the project and floated the work order. Senior officials said the project had been delayed owing to a lengthy tendering process.
A senior official of the State Public Works Department said, “There will be a digital bhoomipojan for the highway. Work on a new flyover connecting Dahisar check naka and Versova bridge will also be inaugurated.”
Senior officials said that work on extending the other stretches of the NH8 — near Surat and Vadodara — have either been completed or nearing completion.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad stretch is expected to be completed in the next three to four years. The stretch, which is a key transport corridor as it is home to many industrial centres for textiles, gems, fertilisers, is prone to traffic jams. In June 2016, a 40-km long traffic jam trapped 22,000 vehicles on the stretch.
The work on the Mumbai-Vadodara expressway has also been delayed. The expressway was expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to less than five hours and to Vadodara in less than three.
