Penalty hiked for illegal construction in urban areas

Mumbai: In a bid to curb illegal construction, the State government has increased the penalty for offenders in urban areas. Fresh instructions to government officers from the Urban Development Department (UDD) asks them to include an additional ‘infrastructure charge’ on such structures, equal to the development charges. The overall compounded charges on illegal construction should not be less than double the development charge, the UDD said.

Under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP), compounded structures are buildings in which construction beyond permissible limits have been carried out in violation of guidelines related to floor space index (FSI), building height, marginal open space, coverage and road width. A local planning authority is empowered to take action and also levy a penalty or premium, called compounded charges, to regularise the unauthorised portions as it deems fit. These structures are later declared as compounded structures. The levy or penalty is called compounded charges. Department officers said another reason for increasing the penalty is to generate revenue to fund important infrastructure works.

The changed law will be known as the Maharashtra Town Planning (Compounded Structures) rules, 2017. In a note issued to all authorities, Sanjay Saoji, deputy secretary, UDD, said, “These rules shall apply to unauthorised developments carried out on or before December 31, 2015, under the jurisdiction of all local bodies and planning authorities constituted under the MRTP.”

The State’s urban areas, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), are grappling with rampant growth of illegal construction. “Most of these structures have come up because of political patronage. Supervision or the lack of it is just one aspect,” said civic activist Anil Galgali.

The lack of a unified development plan (DP) for small towns and weak regulations are to blame for haphazard construction as much as political patronage. As the demolition of illegal constructions has led to law and order problems in the past, the BJP has prepared a draft bill to regularise lakhs of unauthorised buildings. This is yet to be finalised, officers said.