Pema Khandu thanks Mumbai cops for providing relief to Arunachal students, workers in city

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday took to Twitter to voice his appreciation for three senior officers with the Mumbai Police, after they heeded his appeal and provided relief to students and daily wagers from the State staying in Mumbai.

Mr. Khandu tweeted on official Twitter account on Tuesday, thanking Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) Pranaya Ashok, DCP (Cyber) Vishal Thakur and DCP (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singe for their response.

Also read: Data | 96% migrant workers did not get rations from the government, 90% did not receive wages during lockdown: Survey

The police officers said that they were contacted by Mr. Khandu’s office around a week ago and were asked to assist natives of Arunachal Pradesh, who were hesitant to step out due to the ongoing lockdown.

“We supplied them with dry rations like oil, rice, flour and pulses to last them for a month. These were provided to students as well as daily wage workers staying in areas like Khar, Santacruz, Bandra, and Andheri," they said.

The Zone VIII area, which comprises the Bandra (east) to Vile Parle (east) belt, has several settlements of people hailing from the North East. The Vakola police had last week arrested a Kurla resident for allegedly spitting on a Manipuri woman earlier this month.

Mr. Singe said that he and his team got in touch with all natives of Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in the city and distributed food packets with the help of NGOs and as well as individuals willing to donate.

“They have been out of jobs, and their savings have run out. Some are also struggling to pay their rent,” Mr. Singe said.

The police are providing essential supplies at the regular prices to those who can afford it, while those who cannot are receiving the same for free, Mr Ashok said. "We are looking after all people of the diaspora, connecting them with suppliers for accessing basic necessities. The efforts will continue regularly during the lockdown, as long as they need assistance with these amenities" he said.

With the pandemic increasingly affecting the health and safety of essential service providers, Mr. Thakur added the personnel involved in the initiative are cautious in observing social distancing measures and also ensuring marks and gloves are used by all.

Mr. Khandu’s tweet received scores of responses on Twitter, with Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh retweeting it from his official account as well.