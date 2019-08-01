Pellet found in car; attempt to murder case filed in Panvel

An attempt to murder case has been registered against an unidentified person after pieces of a pellet used in a country-made pistol was found in the car of a manager of Apollo Logistics. At 6 p.m. on Monday, Anilkumar Sachdev (52) was driving home with a woman colleague when they heard a loud noise.

“The windshield of his car had a crack and he thought someone had pelted a stone. However, while cleaning his car on Tuesday, Mr. Sachdev found pieces of a pellet and filed a case with the Panvel Taluka police on Wednesday,” Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone II), said. Senior police inspector Ashok Rajput said Mr. Sachdev stayed alone in Belapur and his family lived in Delhi. On Monday, he took a different route home as he had to drop his colleague at Ulwe.

“They heard the noise while travelling through a forest area in Somatane village in CBD Belapur. Prima facie, it does not look like a deliberate attempt to kill Mr. Sachdev. The accused could have also shot him when he had got down from the car. It looks like a case of accidental firing,” Mr. Rajput said.