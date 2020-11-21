Pedestrian killed in accident in Vashi

A pedestrian was killed when a dumper rammed into a minibus ferrying employees of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at Vashi at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The bus toppled and Gourav Subhash Dhal (44), who worked with Indiabulls and was heading to Vashi railway station to board a train to his house in Kamothe, came under the vehicles. Senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said, “It is unclear if it was the dumper or the bus that hit him. We will verify using CCTV footage. He was rushed to MGM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Four passengers of the bus sustained minor injuries and were admitted to MGM Hospital.”

The dumper was on contract with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the driver, who is the accused in the case, fled the scene.