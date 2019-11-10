Peace prevails in city amid tight security

Tight bandobast and a strict watch over cyberspace prevailed in Mumbai on Saturday, the day of the Ayodhya verdict, with the city police issuing prohibitory orders and the State Cyber police reporting 50 instances of objectionable posts on social media.

The Supreme Court announced, on the eve of Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, that the land in Ayodhya be handed over for the Ram temple, while also stating that a separate plot of land be earmarked to rebuild the Babri Masjid. The history surrounding the issue, including the communal riots of 1993, prompted the police to put in place tight security measures over the country, including in Mumbai, which was among the worst hit back then.

According to police sources, around 40,000 personnel were pressed into service to enforce bandobast in the city, with supplementary manpower on standby.

The bandobast was earlier drawn up for Id, and following the sudden announcement of the verdict, which was expected later in the month, a call was taken to put it in place from Friday.

“We have also issued prohibitory orders under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which forbids unlawful assembly of any kind. Any protests, processions or public gathering can only be planned with prior permission of the concerned police station. The orders will stay in effect from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 11 a.m. on Sunday,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Special police team personnel keeping vigil at at a temple in Wadala. | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

He said the bandobast, which began on Friday will stay in place till Monday.

The police had already held talks with community leaders as part of their pre-Id security preparations and the Ayodhya issue was also mentioned during these meetings. The leaders were asked to appeal to their followers to refrain from stirring up any kind of communal discord in light of the verdict.

“We also sent officers to every small and large locality in sensitive areas, where they personally met several residents and cautioned them against making any move which might threaten communal harmony,” a senior officer with the Mumbai Police said.

Meanwhile, the State police issued notices, warning of action against administrators of WhatsApp groups, in case any objectionable messages were found to have been shared on their groups.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has been monitoring social media platforms for any instances of rumour or hate mongering connected to the Ayodhya verdict since Tuesday.

“We have found around 50 instances where objectionable posts were put out on various social media platforms and sent the reports to the office of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra. The DGP’s office will send the reports to the police commissionerate concerned based on the prima facie location of the perpetrators,” Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput, Maharashtra Cyber, said.

Mr. Rajput said the special 10-member team, which was formed to monitor posts about the verdict, will continue to do so for at least the next 15 days.