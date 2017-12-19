PCMC aims to protect waste-pickers’ health

To ensure the safety of waste-pickers who handle diapers and sanitary pads every day, exposing themselves to infections like staphylococcus, e-coli, salmonella and typhoid, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started its ‘X’ campaign.

The campaign aims at ensuring that residents dispose of sanitary waste and diapers in a hygienic way. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandhya Bawankule said, “We have started spreading awareness about the campaign among school and college girls. A bright, visible X on the garbage bag containing menstrual waste and diapers can change a sanitation worker’s life.”

Right time

The corporation made it mandatory to segregate waste at source from December 15. “As diapers and sanitary napkins will go in dry waste, we thought it is the right time to begin the campaign,” Ms. Bawankule said.

Officials said they are also trying to involve groups supporting waste-pickers to help with the segregation of dry waste into secondary waste like glass, metal, rubber and paper.

“Every bit of dry waste is valuable to the waste-pickers. When it is not identifiable, they end up opening it, and separating each part into different materials because that is how scrap dealers buy it. Opening sanitary waste is not just disturbing, but also leads to health issues without any financial gain,” Ms. Bawankule said.

Scientific disposal

To implement a scientific method to discard sanitary pads and diapers, the civic body has invited manufacturers of sanitary pad destroying machines for a demonstration.

“It is good to have such initiatives in place. But it is hard to change the mentality of people, as they often ward off the issue by saying it is not their responsibility,” Vrushali Magdum, Navi Mumbai coordinator for Stree Mukti Sanghatana, said.

Sarika Gupta, founder, Safe-N-Happy Periods, which spreads awareness about menstruation among adolescent girls and women, said, “A behavioural change is needed through consistent education on menstrual management to all women, irrespective of their age.”