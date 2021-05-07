Pawar urges Uddhav to provide concessions to COVID-hit hotel and tourism industry

Mumbai

07 May 2021 22:42 IST

State govt. should implement policy similar to Central government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, says NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking concessions for the hotel and tourism industry in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit sectors amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Pawar wrote, “Hotels and permit bars with FL-III licence should be given permission to pay excise tax in four instalments. They should be given concession in power tariff, and property tax should be waived.”

He also referred to the Central government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, which has been extended till June 30. The NCP chief said, “Maharashtra government too should implement a similar scheme that will promote employment and rejuvenate the hospitality industry.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pawar said such schemes are necessary to extend relief to owners of hotels, restaurants, permit rooms and those who are part of the hospitality sector.

This is the first letter by Mr. Pawar in more than a month as he was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for multiple surgeries.