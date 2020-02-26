Pawar to push State for land allotted to Lalit Kala Akademi

Recognition: NCP president Sharad Pawar felicitating artist Kashinath Salve with Roopdhar Lifetime Achievement Samman on Tuesday.

Mumbai

26 February 2020 01:34 IST

Akademi requests 5.2 acres near Aarey colony

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he would urge the State government to provide the land allotted to the Lalit Kala Akademi so it can expand its reach and create more artists to keep traditions alive.

Mr. Pawar was speaking at the inauguration of the 128th edition of the All India Annual Art Exhibition where artist Kashinath Salve was felicitated with the Roopdhar Lifetime Achievement Samman. Mr. Salve was conferred with the 15th edition of the Roopdhar Lifetime Achievement Award. The Governor of Maharashtra Award and gold medal was conferred on Dhruti Mahajan from Akola for her acrylic painting on canvas.

Uttam Pacharne, chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi, said western India needs a regional centre of the Akadami. “A tribal art camp in Dahanu last week had to be organised by the Chennai centre due to the lack of a centre in western India. Artists of Maharashtra can benefit more if the government allots land for the regional centre of Lalit Kala Akademi,” he said.

Mr. Pacharne also requested Mr. Pawar to help the Akademi in availing of 5.2 acres near Aarey colony. Land in the area was allotted by Pawar’s government in the early 1990s. However, as it remained unused, a subsequent government allotted it to another party, which has since constructed a building as well as other facilities on it.

Lalit Kala Akademi, however, went to the Supreme Court, which ordered the land to be returned to the Akademi. Mr. Pacharne said the Akademi would be content with land available in the vicinity.

At least 250 art works are on display at the exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery, which is on till March 2. The organisers shortlisted them from over 2,000 entries received from across the country. Forty artists were awarded in the categories of paintings, sculptures, graphics and photography.

Rajendra Patil, President, Bombay Art Society, an artists’ group, said the Governor of Maharashtra Award was raised to ₹50,000 this year from ₹25,000.

“Earlier, we had to write to the governor to increase the award amount as time goes by. But this year, the governor has doubled the amount himself. This shows the government’s interest in the field of art, which encourages artists,” Mr. Patil said.

“We have witnessed the Bombay Art Society growing from strength to strength. It is heartening to see an organisation working diligently and making sure that artists and their talent are recognised and due credit is given to them. I have been fortunate to help Bombay Art Society when I was the chief minister of the State. I am proud of the artists and sculptors who are striving to keep these art forms alive,” Mr. Pawar said.