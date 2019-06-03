Pawar seeks action against Nidhi Choudhari

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against Mumbai deputy municipal commissioner Nidhi Choudhari, who has courted controversy for her sarcastic tweet about Mahatma Gandhi last month.

Mr. Pawar said the position taken by a serving officer is not only condemnable, but deserves strong action. “It is unfortunate and unbecoming of the State government of Maharashtra to neglect the action of a serving officer who is making such remarks,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said, “[Taking] no action against the officer would imply that the State government’s policy and intentions towards the legendary personalities of India have hit the lowest level.”

Ms. Choudhari, an IAS officer, is posted as deputy commissioner (special) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). She is the only senior BMC officer active on Twitter and has more than 9,000 followers. In a tweet on May 17, along with a picture of Mahatma Gandhi’s mortal remains, she had written, “What an exceptional celebration of 150th birth anniversary year is going on. High time we remove his face from our currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute from all of us! ThankU #Godse for 30.01.1948.”

The tweet, which used a crying emoji with it, was in the context of certain politicians hailing Godse as a patriot during the Lok Sabha elections.

She recently deleted it.

Ms. Choudhari first faced criticism from Congress corporator Sufiyan Wanu, but told him it was sarcastic.

On Saturday, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad demanded strict action against her. “She is an IAS officer; she should know her limitations. She glorified Godse by posting a derogatory tweet about Gandhiji; she insulted Gandhiji. This is intolerable. We demand her immediate suspension,” Mr. Awhad told reporters.

Ms. Choudhari reiterated she was being sarcastic. “The tweet was written with sarcasm, pain and anguish. Those who know me know my deep respect for Gandhiji. I cannot disrespect him. Mr. Awhad’s demand is his own. I have not said anything against Gandhiji, instead it is against those who vilify him,” Ms. Choudhari told The Hindu on Sunday.

On Saturday, she posted a series of tweets saying she has the highest regard for Gandhi and is his devout follower. “Those who have misinterpreted my tweet should go through my timeline. Even past few months of tweets would be self explanatory. I am deeply hurt and saddened by misinterpretation to a tweet written with sarcasm,” she tweeted.