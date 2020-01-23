Pawar Public School, Children’s Academy crowned champions at quiz competition

The Mumbai edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz, one of the longest running and largest live school quizzes, was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz is being held at 16 other cities in the country. The competition in the city witnessed the participation of over 320 schoolchildren from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The contest in the junior category saw Varun Sinha and Soham Pednekar of Pawar Public School, Bhandup, emerge winners. Saurav Kamat and Ananya Kurup of New Horizon Scholars School, Airoli, stood second, and Tanmay Nayak and Aditya Deb of DAV Public School, Thane, came third.

In the senior category, Dev Mehta and Arya Ganatra of Children’s Academy, Ashok Nagar, emerged victorious. The runners-up were Samarpana Panda and Pranav Arun of Bombay Scottish School, Powai, while Josh Varghese and Kaiwaan Dalal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, came third.

Guests at the competition included K. Rajeevan Nair, executive director, corporate communication, LIC India Ltd; Sandeep Kumar Gupta, field general manager, Indian Bank; V. Chandra Sekaran, deputy general manager and zonal manager, Indian Bank; and T.S. Ramakrishnan, regional manager, LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

While the presenting sponsor was LIC India Ltd, the regional sponsors were LIC Housing Finance and HPCL. Eveready was the gift partner, while Soulfull and UNIBIC were the nutrition partner and the cookie partner respectively.