Patients are being cured, don’t create atmosphere of fear: Tope

On Tuesday, the eve of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed to all religious leaders to work as ‘messengers of health’ and educate people on joining the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In his address to the State on social media, Mr. Tope said only two of the positive COVID-19 cases in the State are serious. Mr. Tope said, “It is extremely satisfying for me to inform you that patients with the novel coronavirus are being cured. We can discharge 15 patients at any time. Only two patients are in the intensive care unit. The rest are stable.”

Since the maximum positive cases of the disease have been detected in Pune and Mumbai, Mr. Tope urged people living in other areas to stop ostracising those arriving from these two cities.

Mr. Tope said an environment of unnecessary fear has been created in the State and it should not persist. He said, “Having cough and cold does not mean the patient is suffering from the novel coronavirus. There are reports that private medical services are being closed and refusing to treat patients with cough and cold. This should be avoided at all costs.”

Meanwhile, in response to Mr. Tope’s appeal to people to come forward and donate blood, the Maharashtra Youth Congress has started organising blood donation camps. Satyajit Tambe, president of the Maharashtra Youth Congress, said, “It was noticed that there was an increasing shortage of blood in medical centres in the State. So we have started blood donation camps at various centres, blood banks and hospitals. To avoid crowding, we have started a registration process.” He said tokens will be issued and the donor can arrive at the centre at the designated time. “Our target is to collect 10,000 bottles of blood,” Mr. Tambe said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an identical appeal for blood donation and appreciated the work of various organisations that have been organising blood donation camps.

Food available

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Rights Protection Minister, said people need not worry about food supply as the State has enough stocks to last for six months. He said despite the restrictions on movement of vehicles, the supply of essential commodities will not be affected. He also urged people not to resort to panic-buying.

Mr. Bhujbal said, “We appeal to citizens not to go in groups to purchase vegetables. People should avoid crowding as there will be no lack of supplies. We request citizens to file complaints with the police and the revenue and consumer protection units against those involved in hoarding or black marketeering essential commodities such as masks and hand sanitisers.”